Services
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
Louis A. Cabral


Louis A. Cabral Obituary
Louis A. Cabral

Louis A. Cabral, 92, of Port Clinton, Ohio heard his last bugle call on the evening of May 29, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Central Falls, RI on January 5, 1927. He graduated from St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, RI, on June 4th, 1945.

Louis started his military career with the United Sates Marine Corps on July 13th, 1945. His career spanned WWII, Korea and Vietnam. At the end of WWII, he was stationed in Okinawa. While stationed in occupied Japan he became an officer, one time leading his platoon on a run to the top of Mt. Fuji. He enjoyed working with the children's leper group in Korea and Okinawa. His USMC military career spanned 26 years. His love of children extended to his work with the Boy Scouts of America for 75 years, with Louis earning his Eagle rank, The Silver Beaver Award and the St. George Emblem.

His career in law enforcement, which began in the military, continued after retirement, working at the Jail & Youth Detention center in Doylestown, PA, Warden of the Lucas County Jail in Toledo, OH and Chief of Police in Berne, IN. He also enjoyed many years as a youth pastor.

He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Jean and four children: Laurie (Nick) Burson, Bridget Wise (John Dodge), Nancy (Tony) Millard and Lynda (Robert) Wsylak and daughter-in-law Martie; ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. His only son, Lew, preceded him in death.

Services will be conducted 11:00 am Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH where visitation will be held Tuesday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 am. His last years were spent in Port Clinton where he enjoyed yardwork and watching the birds from his front porch in the company of his neighbors. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be given to Boy Scouts of America, Erie Shores Council, P. O. Box 8728, Toledo, OH 43623 or Port Clinton Fire and EMS, 1755 E. State Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com

Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019
