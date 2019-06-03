Services Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser 1124 Fulton Street Port Clinton , OH 43452 (419) 732-3141 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser 1124 Fulton Street Port Clinton , OH 43452 View Map Service 11:00 AM Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser 1124 Fulton Street Port Clinton , OH 43452 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Louis Cabral Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louis A. Cabral

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) PORT CLINTON - Louis A. Cabral, a former Lucas County jail warden and community volunteer who was a Marine Corps veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, died May 29 at Stein Hospice, Sandusky. He was 92.



He suffered from several health conditions, his daughter Bridget Wise said.



Mr. Cabral was the warden at what The Blade at the time described as a "problem-plagued" Lucas County jail for 19 months, from May 20, 1974, when he was hired, until Dec. 26, 1975, when he resigned to become chief of police in Berne, Ind.



He told the Toledo Times in a 1974 interview that as warden he faced such problems as the jail's "overcrowding, lack of training of the staff, inability to keep the place clean, deteriorating utilities."



Mr. Cabral was appointed warden by former sheriff William Callanan as an effort to enhance the professionalism of the jail staff, the Toledo Times wrote in 1974.



His tenure with the former sheriff was marked with controversy and several suspensions that were later rescinded by the sheriff.



Upon assuming his duties at the Lucas County jail, Mr. Cabral announced changes at the jail, including the construction of two holding cells and the introduction of a salary schedule for inmates who work at the jail.



He later was at the center of a controversy over who - the warden or the sheriff - holds the authority for police decision at the jail, a dispute with the sheriff that culminated in Mr. Callanan's suspension and subsequent reinstatement of Mr. Cabral, the Toledo Times wrote.



The day his resignation took effect, Mr. Cabral told The Blade that his relationship with then-Lucas County Sheriff Donald T. Hickey was a "negative" experience. Specifically, Mr. Cabral said the sheriff failed to give him support and authority needed to function as the county jail warden.



Sheriff Hickey, in accepting Mr. Cabral's resignation, said he regretted the resignation and added that it would be difficult to replace a man of Mr. Cabral's caliber, The Blade reported in 1975.



Before he was the Lucas County jail warden, Mr. Cabral had worked at the Jail & Youth Detention center in Doylestown, Pa.; with the Bucks County, Pennsylvania, corrections department for for years, and prior to that served in the Marine Corps for 26 years, spending 18 of those years in the administration of military detention facilities.



Mr. Cabral eventually retired permanently in the late 1970s as chief of police in Berne.



Over the years, he also volunteered as a youth minister. Additionally, he volunteered for 75 years for the Boy Scouts of America, where he held the Eagle rank, the Silver Beaver Award, and the St. George Emblem.



"He was very fair and just," his daughter Bridget said. "He was just larger than life and touched a lot of people's lives. And he never met a stranger. He was very generous with his time."



Mr. Cabral was born Jan. 5, 1927 in Central Falls, R.I.



In June of 1945, he graduated from St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I. and later in the summer was drafted in the military, choosing to serve in the Marine Corps. He later served in Japan at the end of World War II, and then in the wars in Korea and Vietnam until his honorable discharge in 1968 with the rank of chief warrant officer, fourth grade.



While in service, he ran 10 miles a day to keep in good shape and was "very proud" of leading his platoon on an exercise run to the top of Mt. Fuji at the end of World War II when he was stationed in Okinawa, his wife of 50 years Norma Jean said.



In 1954, he also volunteered for children's leper groups in Korea and Okinawa, his daughter said.



Mr. Cabral spent his last years in Port Clinton, enjoying the company of his family and neighbors. He liked yard work and bird watching.



He was preceded in death by his son Lew.



Surviving are his wife Norma Jean; daughters, Laurie Burson, Bridget Wise, Nancy Millard, and Lynda Wsylak; 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.



Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Neidecker, LeVeck and Crosser Funeral Home, 1124 Fulton St., Port Clinton, immediately following visitation set for 9 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to the Erie Shores Council of the Boy Scouts of America.



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] , 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade. Published in The Blade on June 3, 2019