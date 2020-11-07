BOWLING GREEN - Louis A. Sidor, who during 30 years as a Whitmer High School teacher introduced students to the depth and range of 19th-Century literature and the intricacy of putting stories - maybe their own - on film, died Friday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue. He was 71.
He had brain cancer, said his wife, Susan Sidor.
Mr. Sidor retired in 2001 from Whitmer, his only teaching job, his wife said. He led classes in English, literature, and filmmaking.
"That man was one of the most well prepared men I knew," said Sarah Spiesman, who taught Spanish at Whitmer. "He took his job seriously. He really loved what he was teaching. To be able to share film, that was a real joy to him."
Dan Thomas, a retired chairman of Whitmer's English department, said: "He was incredibly steady and smart. He showed up every damn day. He was there to teach.
"He was one of the most professional teachers I've ever seen," Mr. Thomas said. "He loved what he taught. You could count on him."
Mr. Sidor taught 19th-century American literature - Melville, Whitman, Hawthorne, and their contemporaries - and British literature of the era.
"Lou was soft spoken. He was not overly dramatic, but he had a very calm, erudite way of speaking to a group of students without speaking down to them," said Mr. Thomas, who team-taught a film-and-literature humanities class with Mr. Sidor. (The conclusion: Most movies weren't as good as the books on which they were based.)
"He just talked to them. He was so literate, so well versed in what he was speaking of, they grabbed it," Mr. Thomas said.
The school had a handful of 8mm-movie cameras, and students taking a one-semester course in filmmaking worked in teams. Mr. Sidor covered a story's arc and how to script and then stage that, as well as how to operate the camera to capture the action. He even developed a handbook for high-school film students, which his wife typed.
"He was collaborative and came up with a film festival that used to be held in Maumee, at the Maumee library," his wife said. "The kids were doing something you can use in life, with your family."
Mr. Thomas said that Mr. Sidor's class attracted "a lot of the nerdy kids," in an era before nerdiness became hip.
"He had a real following," Mr. Thomas said. "They had a haven in the English hall, and they could sort of hang out there. Lou with his film expertise was particularly popular."
Born Dec. 8, 1948, in Cleveland to Eilene and Lou Sidor, he was a graduate of Lutheran High School West in Rocky River, Ohio. He knew he wanted to teach, and received a bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University, where he met his wife.
He was fond of British literature and 19th-century author Thomas Hardy in particular. The couple in the 1970s devoured an adaptation of Jude the Obscure for public television's Masterpiece Theatre.
"We loved the architecture [of England] and how it was different from American," his wife said. "We always wanted to go to London. We didn't make it."
He had been a member of Robinson Locke Lodge, F&AM.
"He was decent, honest, and loved his family," his wife said. "He had a dry sense of humor. He had this kind of wistful look when he was going to tell a joke, you could tell it was coming up.
"He was a serious man, and he really worked hard at any job," she said.
Surviving are his wife, the former Susan Trickey, whom he married July 24, 1970; sons, Brett, Derek, and Blake Sidor; mother, Eilene Sidor; sister, Elaine Addessi, and three grandchildren.
A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Grove Cemetery, Bowling Green. The Dunn Funeral Home, Bowling Green, is handling arrangements.
The family suggests tributes to Peace Lutheran Church in Bowling Green, where he was a member.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
