Louis Cautin
Louis Cautin, age 94, passed away on November 5, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio.
He was born on December 3, 1924, in Philadelphia, PA, to Jacob and Rebecca Cautin, the third of four sons. Lou's three brothers pre-deceased him.
When Lou turned 17, with parental permission, he dropped out of high school and enlisted in the United States Navy. As part of the "Greatest Generation", he proudly and honorably served four years with the Fourth Fleet during World War II and achieved the ranking of Gunners Mate Third Class and was honorably discharged.
After returning to civilian life, Lou completed his high school diploma. In 1948, under the GI Bill, he enrolled in the University of Miami's Bachelor of Arts Program and graduated in 1951. On July 10, 1953, Lou married the love of his life Marilyn Judem (who passed away on May 23, 2015), and they were married for 61 years. With the support of his wife, Lou went to graduate school and obtained a Master's Degree in Clinical Social Work from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Lou was born during the Great Depression and he recognized the significant impact it had on his life. He and his brothers spent three years in foster care because his parents could not financially support the family. Looking back at his life and the many trials and tribulations he and his family endured during this time shaped the way he saw the world and encouraged him to enter a profession focusing on helping people. Throughout his career he worked with disadvantaged families and the mentally ill. He worked in several Family Service Agencies located in Florida and Illinois. In 1969, he was appointed the Executive Director of Jewish Family Services of Toledo, Ohio, and in 1972, Lou entered into a private practice which he continued until he retired in 1995.
Lou was a man who loved his family, his country and football. He and Marilyn were avid travelers, traveling throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. They also enjoyed boating and were members of the Bayview Yacht Club for many years, and were also congregants of Temple Shomer Emunim.
Lou has three surviving children, Robert (Stephen) lives in New York City, Nancy Shall (Stephen) resides in Toledo and his youngest daughter, Joann Hardin, lives in Houston, Texas. He has five grandchildren, Michael and David (Lisa) Shall and Jacob, Alec and Alyssa Hardin. He also has two great-grandchildren, Noah and Natalie Shall.
The funeral is private graveside only. Shiva will be at the home of Steve and Nancy Shall on Thursday, November 7th, starting at 3:00 pm.
Robert, Nancy and Joann want to especially thank Dr. David Grossman for his compassionate and loving care throughout the years.
Memorials may be sent to the s Project, Temple Shomer Emunim or any .
Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home (419)535-5840.
