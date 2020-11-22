Louis Charles Shaffer
08/23/1957 - 11/03/2020
On Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020, Louis Charles Shaffer, loving husband, father of 2 children, and grandfather to 5 grandchildren passed away at the age of 63 in Fort Myers, Florida after a strong battle with cancer (non covid related).
Louis, also affectionately known as Lou, Louie, Chuck, Grampy, or the (Donut) King, was born on August 23rd, 1957 in Toledo, OH to Earl and Charlotte (Wishnewitz) Shaffer. As a young teenager he began working for Dunkin' Donuts cleaning the shop and learning to bake. During that time Louis fathered 2 children with his first wife Linda. Over the years he used the baking and business experience and opened a Dunkin' Donuts franchise in Maumee, and then moved on to run another franchise in Toledo. In 1991 he married the love of his life Jill (Chambers).
Louis was preceded in death by his father, Earl; his mother, Charlotte and his brother, Robert (Bob). He is survived by his beloved wife, Jill (Chambers); his best mother-in-law, Joyce Chambers; his two children and five grandchildren; legally verified daughter, Nina Smith and her husband, Kevin with their children, Brent, Lottie, and Kenzie, legally verified son, Patrick and his wife, Julee with their children Holden and Lucille; his brothers, Jamie and Mike, his sisters Lauren (Sieczkowski) and Patti (Cooper), and many nieces and nephews.
At his request there will be no services held, instead a party in celebration of his life will occur in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Hope Hospice and condolences and tribute can be made at baldwincremation.com
