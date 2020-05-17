Louis D. Abney III
Louis D. Abney III passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020. Lou was born on September 23, 1949 and raised in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He graduated from Maumee Valley Country Day School, class of 1967 and was a longtime resident of Toledo. Lou followed after his parents and remained an Oklahoma Sooners fan his entire life.
Lou enjoyed spending time with family and friends, eating delicious food and watching classic television shows and movies. He was a kind, gentle man with a quick wit, great memory and positive spirit. Lou will be remembered for treating everyone politely and with respect and will be missed by all he touched.
Lou is preceded in death by his devoted parents, Janice and Louis D. Abney, Jr.; and sister, Janet Moore. He is survived by his loving sister, Mary Lou Abney (late Mark Lunde), Naples, Florida; brother-in-law, William Moore (late Janet Moore), Chevy Chase, Maryland; nephew, Joel Moore (Raga Ramachandran), San Francisco, California; and niece, Lindsay Moore (Jeff Dehoff), Silver Springs, Maryland; and two grandnieces.
The Abney family gives special thanks to Mary Beth Watkeys and Larry Wanucha, whose longtime support and friendship provided him happiness over the years and the outstanding caregiving team at Spring Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre in Holland, Ohio, where he lived for the past two years.
Lou will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Donations honoring Lou may be made to The National Alliance on Mental Illness, 2753 West Central Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43606 or online at donate.nami.org
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.