Louis E. Sommer09/01/1946 - 08/01/2020Louis Eugene Sommer, "Big Lou-Louie", age 73, passed away on August 1st, 2010, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a difficult and rapid battle with brain cancer.Louis was born in Toledo, Ohio, on September 1st, 1946, to Rose (Elias) and Eugene Sommer. He graduated from Woodward High School in 1964 and went on to The University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University. While at BG he started an intramural sports program. After his college years he served in the U.S. Navy honorably and courageously during the Vietnam War. He proudly served on the aircraft carrier F. D. Roosevelt from June of 1967 to October 1971.After the Navy, Lou began his career at Libbey Glass where he was a department head of decorating. In 1973. Louie pursued his dreams of owning his own store and purchased Our Food Market, a local grocery store, on the corner of Streicher & Chestnut Streets in Toledo where he served the community until 1979. The grocery business was in his blood. Lou went on to work at Joseph's, Centre Supermarket and Chris's Grocery Plus before returning to Libbey Glass where he finished his career in 2011.Lou's life was full of dedication to his family and other's. For many years he was coach of little league baseball, Chief of the Indian Guides and President of the Booster Club at Greenwood School. Over 35 years ago he started a golf league at then Tamaron Country Club. This league is now carried on by two of his sons Ryan and Tony at Ottawa Park Golf Course. He was a past member of the Masonic Lodge and is a current member of the Paragon Lodge.Louis also dedicated his leadership and vision to his beloved church St. George Orthodox Cathedral. At the very young age of 25 Louis was elected the Vice Chairman of the Parish Council and then continued on to become President and proudly served for many years. In 1974 Louis was instrumental in moving the church from Erie Street in the old north end to Woodley Road where the God protected Cathedral still stands. He was also one of the founders of the St. George summer festival that remains a wonderful summertime tradition for the church and its local communities.Some of Louie's most enjoyable times were spent watching and cheering on his grandsons at their sporting events and of course his Ohio State Buckeyes.Lou is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 42 years, Carolyn (Janick); his children, Louis, Ryan (Erica) and Tony; his grandchildren, Riley, Christian and Autumn; sister, Sharon (Tom) Grzywinski; brother, Terry; mother-in-law, Mary Janick; brother-in-laws, Joseph (Dottie) Janick and Gary (Julie) Janick; sister-in-law, Patricia (Jeff) Albright; nieces, Stephanie (Geoff) Van Sickle, Madison and John their children, and Jennifer (Tim) Gallagher, Harry and Peter their boys, Lexie Albright and her son Chad; nephews, Joseph (Grace) Janick, Ken (Emily) Janick, Sophia and Alexis, their daughters, Nick (Calin) Janick, Greg and Jordan Janick and Jeff Albright. Cousins, John (Renee) Ellis and family.Lou was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Joseph Janick.Friends and family may visit Thursday, August 6th, from 4 until 8 at St. George Cathedral, 3754 Woodley Rd., Toledo, Ohio. Trisagion service will begin at 7pm Thursday evening. The Funeral will be on Friday morning at 11am. Masks are required.The family would like to thank ProMedica Hospice, Home Instead and Dr. Robert Axonovitz. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to please consider St. George Orthodox Cathedral Toledo, Ohio. The Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 419.841.2422.