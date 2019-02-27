Louis Edward Turley, Jr.



Louis Edward Turley, Jr., 66, passed away peacefully of natural causes to his Eternal Rest on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Hospice House in South Bend. He was born on March 11, 1952 in South Bend to Louis Turley, Sr. and Carrie Belle Turley-Jenkins. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Joseph "Daddy Joe" Jenkins. In 1979, Louis married Phyllis Mae Griffin. To this union was born one son, Michael Landon Turley.



He graduated from J. W. Riley High School, then continued his higher education, graduating from Ball State University with a B.A. degree and IU South Bend with a Masters of Arts degree in 1981. He also later attended the University of Southern Illinois in Carbondale, IL. Louis was employed as a fourth-grade teacher for the South Bend Community School Corporation from 1978 to 1986. He moved to Toledo, OH in 1996, where he was employed by Zeigler Habilitation Homes, Inc. as a company administrator for 20 years, until he retired due to his failing health.



At an early age, Louis accepted Christ as his personal Savior, and in 1954 was baptized at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. FD Johnson. There he remained a faithful member until he moved to Toledo. Upon returning to South Bend in 2017, he joined Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, renewed his dedication to Christ and was baptized by Pastor H. Gregory Haygood.



Mr. Turley leaves to cherish his memory his son, Michael; four grandchildren: Audreanna Anderson of South Bend, Malia Turley of Des Moines, IA, Lyrik Trenae Turley and Hazel Rayne Turley of Richmond, IN; four sisters, Eulette Franklin, Corette (DiVorne) Swanson, Joanne Taylor and Jacqueline Davis, all of South Bend. Louis is also survived by one aunt, Essie M. Bibbs of South Bend; two special cousins, Lillian (John) Attinasi of Long Beach, CA and Linda L. (Henry) Murphy of South Bend; special friends Father Gerard Marable of Camden, NJ, Dwayne Fields of Chicago, IL, Michael Zeigler of Toledo, OH, Rev. Marvin Bingham of South Bend; god son Philip Buckner IV of Toledo, OH; a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends; and his beloved dog companion, "Spot." Louis was preceded in death by his parents and step-father; his wife; brother Jerome Jenkins; god sister Corrine Ross.



Louis, known affectionately by family as "Tudy", was loved and respected by many, and was a true "FAMILY MAN". More than anything else, he loved his family and rarely missed a family function, even if it meant traveling many miles. He had an uncanny ability to remember family members birthdays and found joy in sending humorous greeting cards. Louis was considered the "go-to" family member if anyone wanted to know historic family tree statistics and genealogy, new births or the latest updates on the extended family.



Louis was a talented piano player and served as a church musician for many years. He also loved to fish and considered the St. Joseph River his "friend", where he could go, throw out his pole, and enjoy the relaxation and peace, even if he didn't catch a fish or "get a bite!" He was also known as the best Spin (Cyclist) Instructor at the Y.M.C.A.



The family thanks the Center for Hospice Care staff, especially Dr. Gayle Waldenmaier and nurse Michelle, for their compassionate care, Pastor Haygood and the Pilgrim Baptist Church family for their prayers and encouragement, Rev. Marvin Bingham, Michael Kembler, and the many other friends who gave their time and service in Louis' care-taking.



Home-going services for Mr. Louis Turley, Jr. will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 116 N. Birdsell Street, South Bend, IN 46628. Friends may call on the family for visitation for one hour prior to service at the church. Rev. H. Gregory Haygood officiating. Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.



