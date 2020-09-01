(News story) Louis Escobar, who became the first gay man and first Latino to be elected to Toledo City Council, eventually serving as its president, died Saturday at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. He was 70.



He died from congestive heart failure, said Kelly Altenberger, his partner of 32 years.



"Louis Escobar was an outstanding public servant, but more importantly, he was an even better person. When we served together on Toledo City Council, he was someone I looked up to and respected. He was a true trailblazer and leaves behind a legacy few can match," Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.



Mr. Escobar was a boundary-breaking city councilman with a heart for serving the community, his friends and family said. Considered by some to be a long-shot candidate for Toledo City Council when he first ran in 1997, Mr. Escobar ended up serving two four-year terms, including three years as president.



"A lot of people told me, 'Don't feel bad if you're not elected to City Council your first time around, because that happens a lot,' but I was elected the first time around," Mr. Escobar told The Blade in 2006. "I think it says a lot for the city to elect a gay man and a Latino to City Council. [Toledo Mayor] Jack Ford said then it was historic, and I have to admit I didn't really understand it at the time."



"He didn't take excuses from people and he stood up for himself," said Mr. Altenberger, who noted the city's legislative chamber passed a nondiscrimination ordinance protecting people with HIV and AIDS shortly after Mr. Escobar joined.



Mr. Altenberger said Mr. Escobar's candidacy was met with hatred by some who responded with death threats. But it didn't stop his work.



"Louis had an ability to build bridges. Louis had an ability to advocate for the Hispanic community and advocate for the gay community, and worked very hard at that," Mr. Altenberger said.



Before serving in elected office, Mr. Escobar was ordained into the priesthood in 1976, and served at St. Joseph in Tiffin, St. Agnes in Toledo, and St. Joseph in Maumee. He also taught at Central Catholic and Tiffin Calvert high schools.



"He worked in some urban areas, he worked in some very rural areas," longtime friend Annie Cieslukowski said. "He really had a service heart."



After leaving the priesthood, Mr. Escobar worked in the criminal justice system as a counselor and probation officer. He later worked for the HIV/?AIDS Task Force, the Zepf Center, Adelante, La Posada, Owens Corning, and the University of Toledo.



Born Jan. 27, 1950 to Peter Escobar and Nancy Escobar Kotlarczyk, the 1968 graduate of Central Catholic High School received his bachelor's degree from St. Mary's College, a master of divinity degree from SS Cyril and Methodius Seminary, and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Detroit.



He served on a wide variety of boards and committees benefiting the community, including Northwest State Community College, the AIDS Resource Center, the Fair Housing Center, Toledo Sister Cities, Toledo/?Lucas County Homelessness Board, the Latino Arts Council, the Latino/?Hispanic Alliance of Greater Toledo, Stonewall Democrats, St. Paul's Community Center, the Area Office on Aging, and numerous others.



He is survived by his partner, Kelly Altenberger; his mother, Nancy; brothers, Victor and John, stepbrother, James; foster brother, Joseph Campos, Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews.



"Louis will also be terribly missed by his wide circle of friends, and the many young people he mentored throughout his life. Although he left the priesthood, the call to serve remained with him, and his legacy will live far beyond his earthly life," his family said in his obituary.



A funeral Mass is being scheduled for Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Toledo. Arrangements are being handled by W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home.



Contributions may be made to the Fair Housing Center, Northwest State Community College, and the Area Office on Aging.

Published in The Blade on Sep. 1, 2020.