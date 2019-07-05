Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer - Northwest Chapel
4150 W. Laskey Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer - Northwest Chapel
4150 W. Laskey Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Fligor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis F. Fligor


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis F. Fligor Obituary
Louis F. Fligor

Louis F. Fligor, age 52, of Toledo, passed away July 2, 2019 at St. Anne's Mercy Hospital. Louis was born March 26, 1967 in Toledo to Frederic and Donna (Lee) Fligor. He worked for 32 years as a tile setter. Louis was a member and pastor of Hope Ministries, he loved the Lord and to spread His word. Louis enjoyed spending time with his family and friends making memories and most of all he loved his dog Boaz.

Louis was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Donna; children, Tabatha, Tracy, Mariah, Louis, Connor and Ashley; grandchildren, Isaiah, Cameron, Noah, Xavier, Christopher, Audrina, Aaliyah, Alicianna, Nevaeh; siblings, Robert, Belinda, Tracy; half siblings, Denise, Louis and Jimmy.

The family will receive guests Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 7:00 pm. at the funeral home. A memorial dinner will take place at a later date.

To leave a special message for Louis' family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now