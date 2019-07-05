|
|
Louis F. Fligor
Louis F. Fligor, age 52, of Toledo, passed away July 2, 2019 at St. Anne's Mercy Hospital. Louis was born March 26, 1967 in Toledo to Frederic and Donna (Lee) Fligor. He worked for 32 years as a tile setter. Louis was a member and pastor of Hope Ministries, he loved the Lord and to spread His word. Louis enjoyed spending time with his family and friends making memories and most of all he loved his dog Boaz.
Louis was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Donna; children, Tabatha, Tracy, Mariah, Louis, Connor and Ashley; grandchildren, Isaiah, Cameron, Noah, Xavier, Christopher, Audrina, Aaliyah, Alicianna, Nevaeh; siblings, Robert, Belinda, Tracy; half siblings, Denise, Louis and Jimmy.
The family will receive guests Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 7:00 pm. at the funeral home. A memorial dinner will take place at a later date.
To leave a special message for Louis' family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on July 5, 2019