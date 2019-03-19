Louis F. Spino



"To make a long story short…"



Louis F. Spino, 93, died Sunday, March 17, in his home after a short illness.



A lot happens in nine decades. Miraculous things like births and marriages. Hard things, like a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, two heart surgeries and the loss of Milly, his loving wife of 37 years, in 1995.



Through it all, Luigi showed grace and courage. He was a friend to many, a sentimental husband who romanced his wife with roses, a loving grandfather who never forgot a birthday, a doting father to five daughters, a generous father-in-law and devoted uncle.



Louie was drafted into the Army at 18, before he finished high school. He served in WW II in the 90th infantry, landing at Utah Beach on D-Day +2. He earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star medal.



He retired from DuPont as a mechanic in 1985. He had the mind of an engineer and the physical strength of a construction worker. He could solve any problem, maybe not in the most efficient way, but always in the most ingenious way. For the past three years, he underwent dialysis three days a week for four hours at a time, pondering projects he wanted to tackle.



Above all, Louie was about family. He was the fun bachelor uncle, taking his nieces and nephews on weekend trips to his cabin. He was the goofy grandpa, making paper airplanes and putting up a disco ball for his annual New Year's Eve party. He was the best kind of dad, nurturing his daughters' passions and teaching them to be curious lifelong learners.



Surviving are his five daughters: Laurie (Tim) Gleason; Cathie Spino (Jim Marron); Margie Spino (Rod Lockwood); Cherie Spino (Mike Wilkinson) and Terrie (Heath) Cousino; 13 grandchildren: Kevin (Megan Geist), Brian (Allison) and Dean Gleason; Kelsey (Joe) Breitenbach; James, Anna and Emily Marron; Conor, Noah, Sean and Claire Wilkinson; Chad and Elena Cousino; and many loving nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Milly, and 10 siblings.



A lifelong Sylvania Township resident and the proud son of Italian immigrants, he was the last of his generation. He was so proud of his "shanty," built by the hands of family and friends. The values that he lived – and that he instilled in his children and grandchildren -- will be his legacy.



