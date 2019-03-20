Services Reeb Funeral Home 5712 North Main Street Sylvania , OH 43560 (419) 882-2033 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Reeb Funeral Home 5712 North Main Street Sylvania , OH 43560 View Map Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Reeb Funeral Home 5712 North Main Street Sylvania , OH 43560 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Reeb Funeral Home 5712 North Main Street Sylvania , OH 43560 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Little Flower Catholic Church Interment Following Services St. Joseph Cemetery Sylvania , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Louis Spino Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louis F. Spino

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Louis F. Spino, still in high school when called to World War II service that took him to Utah Beach as part of D-Day forces, whose vocation and avocation amounted to keeping workplace and home - his and family members' - in good repair, died Sunday in his Sylvania Township home. He was 93.



His health declined in the week after suffering atrial fibrillation, his daughter Cherie Spino said. He'd weathered health challenges, including pancreatic cancer at age 80 and heart surgeries. Most recently, he had kidney dialysis three days a week, during which he planned projects to take on next, and after that.



A visitor to the Spino home - "his palace," daughter Cherie said, which he built in the 1960s with friends and family - might find scaffolding in a room he wanted to paint or Mr. Spino on hands and knees, replacing trim after having a wood floor installed.



"He was of that generation who had to be moving and doing," his daughter said. "He had so many bad days, when he was in pain. He went on. He wanted to live to 100. He had the will."



He was born April 2, 1945, in Sylvania Township to Filippina and Silvino Spino. He was 18 years old and a Burnham High School student when he received his draft notice in 1943. By April, 1944, he was in Liverpool, England.



Assigned to the 90th Infantry, he landed on Utah Beach on June 8, 1944, sometimes called "D-Day Plus Two," two days after Allied forces came ashore at Normandy.



"He never talked about it when we were growing up," daughter Cherie said. He recalled some details years later, when family members interviewed him - the sounds of battle as their vessel nears Utah Beach; the depth of the water.



"The sun shines as we swing over the side of the ship onto a rope ladder and lower ourselves into the water," he said in one interview. "So many ships surround us, you can almost walk from one to the other without getting your feet wet. I try to not to look at the bodies floating in the water. By this time, the heaviest fighting is over."



In another interview, he said, "To remember exactly what you did, sometimes it sound like a fantasy because you don't believe it yourself. It isn't anything you talk about."



He rejoined his unit after a brief separation during the landing. Getting situated took a day or two. Within a week, he was buried alive, his foxhole filled with dirt and rocks disturbed by bombs dropped from a plane overhead. He recalled little of the aftermath.



"I can't tell how much time passes before we're dug out," he said in an interview. In another incident, he took fire and was grazed by a bullet, daughter Cherie said.



For the duration of the war, his duty included working in mail rooms and driving trucks across Europe. He received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.



In 2002, he received his high school diploma along with 38 other Lucas County veterans called to World War II service before could graduate.



After the war, he laid tile and worked on the line at the Willys Overland plant before landing a job at E.I. DuPont de Nemours Co.'s paint plant in Toledo. He started in the paint-making operation but for much of his 20-year tenure, he was mechanic. He made sure the machinery functioned so that paint could be made and fixed whatever broke down. He retired from Dupont in 1985.



On the homefront, he fixed faucets and replaced water heaters for his daughters and extended family. In his garage, he could find just the right screw, part, or accessory for most tasks.



"He just loved to help people," daughter Cherie said.



Mr. Spino was the youngest of eight Spino siblings who survived to adulthood, and he was close to his nieces and nephews. He had a one-room cabin near East Jordan in northwestern Lower Michigan, and he'd drive them there in groups of three and four to fish and play board games.



"Uncle Louie was like an older brother to me," said nephew Butch Spino, 71. "He taught me to ride a bike and fly a kite and throw a curveball."



Mr. Spino and his wife, the former Mildred "Milly" Nichter, married May 17, 1958. She died April 9. 1995.



Surviving are his daughters Laurie Gleason, Cathie Spino, Margie Spino, Cherie Spino, and Terrie Cousino, and 13 grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday and from 3-8 p.m. Friday in the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, with a recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Friday. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Little Flower Church, where was a longtime member.



The family suggests tributes to the or the .



