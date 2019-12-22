|
Louis F. Stuckey
Louis F. Stuckey, 93, of Ottawa Hills, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born October 31, 1926, in Toledo, and was the son of Clarence and Gladys Stuckey. Louis was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School and graduated from The University of Toledo, in 1950, with a degree in mechanical engineering. He served honorably in the Navy during WWII. Louis was employed by the Dana Corp. as a mechanical engineer where he worked for 25 years.
He was a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers and he worked with students in Junior Achievement. Some of his many hobbies included playing the piano, pottery making his own pottery wheel and photography making his own dark room. Louis also enjoyed tinkering with things, fishing and boating and built a small sailboat, but what he loved most was spending time at Put-in-Bay. He also was a member of the "Last Laffers", which was a group, who put on a comedy skit annually with proceeds going to charity.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Marilyn Stuckey; children, Katie (Henry) Felkey, Sally (Don) Stuckey and John Stuckey; grandchildren, Chris (Sarah) Felkey and Rachel (Scott) Straka and 3 great-grandchildren. Louis was preceded in death by his brother, William Stuckey.
Services will be private and memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, (419) 472-7633.
