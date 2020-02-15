|
|
Louis "Louie" Fadell
Louis "Louie" Fadell, age 99, passed in the early morning hours of February 13, 2020 at Sycamore Medical Center in Miamisburg, Ohio after a short illness. Born in Toledo, Ohio, on September 26, 1920, Louie lived a full and happy life dedicated to his family and friends. He always found a way to bring a smile and laugh to those around him. A graduate of Macomber High School, he was a WWII veteran and made a successful career as a licensed electrician and entrepreneur. He was a member of the Kappa Chi fraternity for more than 70 years. After retiring, Louie moved to Springboro, Ohio where he lived his final years. Louie was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Salwa, two sons, Joseph and Raymond, and several brothers and sisters. Louie is survived by his sons, Lou Fadell (Jane), of Cinnaminson, New Jersey, Ron Fadell, MD (Huda), of Springboro, Ohio, and Jim Fadell (Cindy) of Lexington, South Carolina, as well as seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Dayton, Ohio on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. A separate visitation and prayer service for family and friends to be held at the Chapel of Calvary Cemetery in Toledo, Ohio, on Monday, February 17, from 12 – 2 p.m., followed immediately by burial at Calvary. Following the burial , there will be a reception at Byblos resteraunt, on Reynolds Rd., Toledo , Ohio.
The family requests that donations, in lieu of flowers, be sent to St. Ignatius Church or St. Vincent de Paul.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020