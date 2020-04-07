|
(News story) Louis Fleming Fallon, Jr., a distinguished public health expert and teacher at Bowling Green State University, died March 28 at Bridge Hospice Center in Bowling Green. He was 70.
He died from Parkinson's Disease, his wife, Rebecca, said.
Mr. Fallon taught for roughly 20 years at BGSU, teaching about public health and authored more than 480 peer-reviewed works and more than 760 other publications. He spoke at numerous conferences, internationally and locally, and served on the Human Subjects Review Board for the university.
But Mrs. Fallon described him as a sort of renaissance man who was an expert on multiple subjects and hobbies. He flew small planes, was a stained-glass artist, a blue ribbon counted cross stitch fabric artist, a baker, a percussionist, and kaleidoscope collector and artist.
"His main thing was, just teaching - not just in class rooms, but all you had to do was ask him a question about something you were interested in," she said. "It didn't feel like a lecture, he just liked to talk about the what and how and why about things."
His work in public health and studying diseases also led him to want to help in the community. He served on the Wood County Board of Health, the Boy Scout Erie Shores Risk Assessment Committee, and the Wood County Hospital Ethics Committee. He also wrote a column, "Health Thoughts" that ran in a local newspaper.
Mr. and Mrs. Fallon first met in the mid 1980s in a New Jersey church choir when Mrs. Fallon said she taught him how to ring handbells. The two were both married to previous spouses and, when Mr. Fallon divorced the two lost touch.
They would reconnect in 2012 when Mrs. Fallon got a job as an assistant BGSU professor, working in the same department as Mr. Fallon. The two reconnected and married a year later.
They shared many interests both professionally and in Mr. Fallon's varied hobbies. They would also spend time in various theoretical discussions. When the coronavirus spread, Mrs. Fallon thought her husband would've been the perfect one to help lead had he not been sick.
"Only he would dare die in the midst of a pandemic," she joked, adding that he was one of the people over the years who organized symposiums on various health topics throughout the area.
Mr. Fallon was born on March 21, 1950, in Jersey City, N.J., to Patricia (Nelson) and Louis Fleming Fallon. He graduated from high school in Oconomowoc, Wis. in 1968 followed by graduation from Colby College in Waterville, Maine, in 1972. He would later earn numerous post-graduate degrees, including a doctoral degree in public health.
He is survived by his sister, Cynthia Cash; nephews Brett and Todd Cash, and their families; and his nephews Ian and Andrew Perrotta, and niece Emily E. Perrotta. He is also survived by step-children Benjamin S. and Jeremiah W. Bertz and Bryan and Jennifer Eberhardt.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of donations, the family asks that people help others during the coronavirus pandemic.
This is a news story by Jeff Schmucker. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6285.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 7, 2020