Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Louis Fred Smith


1931 - 2019
Louis Fred Smith Obituary
Louis Fred Smith

Louis Fred Smith, age 88, of Sylvania, Ohio passed away July 23, 2019 at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania. He was born April 7, 1931 in Sylvania, Ohio to John and Flora (Coutchure) Smith. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Fred was a Realtor for 40 years, at one time owned Fred Smith Century 21 and Associates in Sylvania. He enjoyed the Detroit Tigers and Toledo Mudhens. An avid golfer, Fred and wife, Lois were longtime members of Riverby Hills Country Club where he taught both sons the game of golf.

In addition to his parents, Fred was also preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Lois Smith. Fred is survived by his son, Kevin (Kathy) Smith and Christopher (Kim) J. Smith; grandchildren, Eric, Brad, Will and Kirsten (Sam Vandenhuvel) Smith; brother, Richard Smith and significant other, Lou Schultz.

The family will receive guests, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer West Sylvania, 3655 King Road Toledo (419-392-9500). Memorial Services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. the funeral home. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Fred's memory.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
