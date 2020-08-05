1/1
Louis Fuller
1996 - 2020
Louis Fuller

3/28/1996 - 7/30/2020

Louis Patrick-Anthony Fuller of Holland, OH, passed away in his sleep on the 30th day of July 2020, at 24 years of age. Louis was born on the 28th day of March 1996 to Christy Shepler and Henry Fuller in Toledo, OH.

He was an incredibly gifted athlete, excelling in every sport he played. Through his love of sports he forged many lifelong friendships, and developed remarkable life skills, sportsmanship, and a natural leadership that he carried into every aspect of his life. Louis used his leadership roles to lift up every person he crossed paths with. He felt every person had a goodness in them and that every single person was capable of greatness in their own way. His pure heart led him to tables with highly successful individuals and also led him to the darkest alleys where he tried to reach the lost and forgotten. Louis had his own obstacles to overcome, but he always made it a point to be there for all of his family, friends, and even strangers. He changed the atmosphere of every room, party, building that he walked into with his vivacious personality, genuine laugh, carefree spirit, and playfulness. Above all of his incredible achievements in rugby, football, wrestling, and more, he was most proud of his role as a father. There wasn't a single person who was not captivated by his pure heart and deep, mesmerizing dimples!

Louis is survived by his parents, Christy Shepler and Henry Fuller; his son, Louis Fuller, Jr.; his best friend/mother of his child, Victoria Caballerro; his siblings, Alexis (Zac Turner) and their daughter, Felicity and Alicia O'Larry (Albert Phillips) and their daughter, Noelle, Justin Fuller, Donnishea (Pat) Chandler, Deonta, Johnathon, Tiatiauna, Mariah, Marissa, Areanna, Jeremiah, and Theresa Fuller; his grandparents, Phyllis Szymanek and Henry Fuller. He was also survived by an overwhelming host of uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, coaches, and mentors who loved him deeply and ferociously. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, David and Judy Shepler, Andrew Szymanek, and Cosandrice Fuller; uncles, Daniel and David Shepler; and nephew, Noah Perrin.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 2:00 to 7:00 pm in Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel (Neville-Shank), 7438 Airport Highway, Holland OH 43528 (419-865-8879). Funeral services will be private. Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions may be directed to his mother, Christy Shepler. Condolences can be shared at

www.neville-funeral.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
4198658879
Memories & Condolences
