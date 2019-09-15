|
Louis John Bihn Sr.
Louis "Louie" J. Bihn Sr., age 79, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born March 18, 1940 in Cleveland, OH to Louis Joseph and Hazel Dorothy (Hetzel) Bihn. In November of 2013, with Jan (Nugent), he found the love of his life. Louie enjoyed a rich career path, including auto mechanic, elevator installer, electrician, investigator for the credit bureaus, fork lift sales, CDL truck driver, and 28 years very happily employed at Chrysler Toledo Machining Plant as a line worker and fork lift driver. Retirement came in 2008. His happiest times were spent either on his boat, fishing, on Lake Erie or working in his shop in his garage. Louie was a lifetime member of Riverview Yacht Club and was an Ambassador to the American Yacht Association.
Louie loved his family dearly and is survived by his wife, Janice Blair Bihn; son, Louis J. Bihn Jr. (Gwenn DeLong Hasenfratz); grandson, Louis J. Bihn III "Bubba" (Abby Williams); granddaughter, Tyler Nicole Bihn Griffith (Jeffrey Griffith); and grandson, Jordan Perrin. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Bihn.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611 where family and friends will gather to share fond memories of Louie at 7 p.m. A celebration of life will also be held at Sylvania Moose Lodge 1579 at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to the Toledo Area Humane Society or the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 15, 2019