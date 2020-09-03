To me, Louis was Loo-ee. He lived literally around the corner from us when we were kids and, in those days, I’d go to his house and call out “Loo eeeeee” to see if he was home so we could go “do something” together. We played games, wandered the neighborhood, and sometimes play jokes on each other or others. Of course he also came to my parents’ house and shout “Hah leeee naaaaah,” so I’d come out. We spent so much time together.



We stayed friends for decades. And I thank him for that. His terrific smile was always uplifting and the twinkle in his eye let you know he was “with you,” “in on something with you,” or just glad to see you.



Louis became a man who broke barriers. Did not just talk, but made things happen. Reading all his accomplishments leaves me in awe. He was a gift to so many.



Kelly, my heart goes out to you. I was glad to have met you.

Mrs. Escobar Kotlarczyk, I am so sorry for your loss. Blessings to you. I appreciate your friendship.

And Victor and John, condolences to you and your family members.



I will never forget you, Loo eee. I’m proud to have known you.









Halina Czerniejewski

Friend