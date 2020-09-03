1/1
Louis P. Escobar
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis P. Escobar

Louis Escobar, Toledo's first Latino city councilman and first openly gay councilman, died Saturday, August 29th in St. Luke's Hospital. He was 70 years old.

Louis was the second son of Nancy Escobar Kotlarczyk and the late Peter Escobar. A 1968 graduate of Central Catholic High School, he received his bachelor's degree from St. Mary's College, a Master of Divinity from SS Cyril and Methodius Seminary, and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Detroit. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1976, and served St. Joseph Tiffin, St. Agnes Toledo, and St. Joseph Maumee parishes. He taught at Central Catholic and Tiffin Calvert high schools.

After leaving the priesthood, Louis worked in the criminal justice system as a counselor and probation officer. He later worked for the HIV/AIDS Task Force, the Zepf Center, Adelante, La Posada, Owens Corning, and the University of Toledo.

In 1997, he was elected to Toledo City Council, the first Latino and openly gay man to serve on council. He was re-elected and served three years as president of Toledo City Council.

Louis had a heart for service and for the greater Toledo community. He served on a wide variety of boards and committees benefiting the community, including Northwest State Community College, the AIDS Resource Center, The Fair Housing Center, Toledo Sister Cities, Toledo/Lucas County Homelessness Board, the Latino Arts Council, the Latino/Hispanic Alliance if Greater Toledo, Stonewall Democrats, St. Paul's Community Center, the Area Office on Aging and numerous others.

He is survived by his beloved companion of 32 years, Kelly Altenberger; his mother, Nancy; brothers, Victor (Marsha) and John (Maria); stepbrother, James (Michelle) Kotlarczyk; foster brother, Joseph Campos Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter; stepfather, Ted Kotlarczyk; and Sophie, his dear miniature poodle.

Louis will also be terribly missed by his wide circle of friends, and the many young people he mentored throughout his life. Although he left the priesthood, the call to serve remained with him, and his legacy will live far beyond his earthly life.

Visitation with social distancing will be held on Friday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Saints Peter and Paul Church (738 S St. Clair St., Toledo, OH 43609) at 11:00 a.m. where friends may visit after 10:00 a.m.

Donations may be made to The Fair Housing Center, Northwest State Community College, and the Area Office on Aging.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
25 entries
September 2, 2020
To me, Louis was Loo-ee. He lived literally around the corner from us when we were kids and, in those days, I’d go to his house and call out “Loo eeeeee” to see if he was home so we could go “do something” together. We played games, wandered the neighborhood, and sometimes play jokes on each other or others. Of course he also came to my parents’ house and shout “Hah leeee naaaaah,” so I’d come out. We spent so much time together.

We stayed friends for decades. And I thank him for that. His terrific smile was always uplifting and the twinkle in his eye let you know he was “with you,” “in on something with you,” or just glad to see you.

Louis became a man who broke barriers. Did not just talk, but made things happen. Reading all his accomplishments leaves me in awe. He was a gift to so many.

Kelly, my heart goes out to you. I was glad to have met you.
Mrs. Escobar Kotlarczyk, I am so sorry for your loss. Blessings to you. I appreciate your friendship.
And Victor and John, condolences to you and your family members.

I will never forget you, Loo eee. I’m proud to have known you.



Halina Czerniejewski
Friend
September 2, 2020
Dear Kelly and the Escobar Family,

My heart is broken over the loss of our special friend, Louis. This amazing person, made all of us step-up and become better people. His passion, dedication, and commitment to make this world a better place for us all was contagious. Louis was knowledgeable and generous with his time and expertise. I will miss the evenings we spent after each AOoA Board meeting, with Kelly and my key staff having a cold supper together. We would solve the problems of the world and enjoy each other's company until the next Board meeting.
My life has been blessed by the presence of this wonderful person and I will keep his memory alive as long as I travel this earthly journey.
Rest in peace my friend! We will meet again.
Blessings,
Billie Johnson & Family
Billie Johnson
Friend
September 2, 2020
Louis and I met the first day in high school and have remained friends for 56 years. He was my best friend. He was like a brother to me. In high school we were inseparable. He was loved dearly by my parents and sister. He become a part of my family. Although we went on in different directions in our life, we remained close. My sister and I were in his first mass and when he was a priest he buried my grandmother.
The last few years as his health was failing our connection grew stronger again and contact was more frequent. We ended each conversation with "I love you".
I will miss him greatly and there will forever be a void in my life with his passing.
I send my love and sympathy to his beloved partner Kelly, who provided him with outstanding care; his dear mother Nancy and his brothers John and Victor.
Jim Seaman
Friend
September 2, 2020
Just last year Louis joined our small committee to help open a thrift store for St. Vincent DePaul. Even though his health was not good, Louis joined our committee and offered much needed support and spiritual guidance. He became my friend and I’m so glad I got to know him. A truly great man.
Kim Welch
Friend
September 2, 2020
Dear Escobar Family,
I offered my condolences at this sad time. Louis was such a wonderful person.
I’m certain he was carried directly to heaven by flights of angels,
I was fortunate to know him as a friend, I attended parties in his home and Louis was the officiant for my wedding 18 years ago.
I have only fond memories of him.
May you be comforted and surrounded with love.
My warmest regards,
Iris Lauber
Also, regards to my special friend Minnie Salinas. I know how special Louis was to you.
Iris Lauber
Friend
September 1, 2020
To a long time friend you were always a pleasure to call my friend over the years we may not have been that close but always on my mind sadness with this news but watch out up there he will shake u up. RIH LOUIS
Mike ladriere
Friend
September 1, 2020
Louis was a dear friend—the kind you might not see for some time and yet pick up right where you left off upon reconnecting.
Thank you for many wonderful memories that I will cherish until we meet again.

My sympathy to Kelly, the family, and so many others blessed by Louis being all that he was.
Carol Schwartz
Friend
September 1, 2020
A wonderfulmanand mentor
GRE
September 1, 2020
What a terrible loss for our City. I had the pleasure of meeting Louis several times and found him to be kind and steadfast.

My deepest condolences to his family, partner, and everyone who loved him.
Maggie
September 1, 2020
We were good friends in high school. Those years were so special to me only because of people like Louis. Reconnecting with him as an adult was also special. He amazed me with all he did and was, and I am richer for his friendship. See you in heaven.
Kay Daling
Friend
September 1, 2020
He was a very sweet and caring man. Thought he did an excellent job for this City when he serv d on City Council. He will be truly missed.
Carol Stein
Acquaintance
September 1, 2020
Our family,the Pleva’s welcomed Louis into our family while he was in college and seminary in Orchard Lake,Michigan. My mom Dolores worked in the admissions office. Louis became our big brother. When he was ordained my sisters and I were “in the wedding” , representing faith hope and love.While he was a priest he married my sister and her husband and my husband and I. Life got busy and we didn’t stay in touch . We always felt something was missing in our family. We tried to find him and finally 2 and a half years ago we were in Perrysburg and found him! The missing piece was back! It meant the world to us. He wanted to come see Mom in March but she had a bad weekend. She went to heaven in May and I’m sure she welcomed Louis with open arms.
Every time we go over the Maumee River we say “Hey Louis”.
Louis accomplished so much in his life and touched so many lives.
I am so glad he found Kelly to share his life with. We love you Louis. Always in our hearts and in our family,
Laurie
Laurie Pleva Posekany
Friend
September 1, 2020
Louis will be greatly missed. When he was the ED at Adelante he always encouraged me to think out of the box. To accept challenges and not be afraid of failure. To stand up to adversity. This has stayed with me through out my life. I will be forever grateful to him. RIP Louis.
Anamaria Portillo
Friend
September 1, 2020
So sorry to hear of Louis passing. My sympathies to Kelly and the family. Louis will definitely be missed.
Harry Tennery
Friend
September 1, 2020
Had many good times in Icu unit at Mercy hospital. Sorry for your loss Nancy . He will be missed.
Bev Stein
Coworker
September 1, 2020
What a wonderful person!! I worked with Louis at Lucas County Correction Center years ago. He always had a smile and can-do attitude! He will be missed.
Sandi Vanover
Friend
September 1, 2020
Louis has had a lasting and loving impact on our family. He will always be special to us.
Jennifer Beck
Friend
September 1, 2020
KELLY...MY SYMPATHY ON YOUR LOSS OF LOUIS..WE WAS A GOOD MAN AND BELIEVED IN HIS MORALS ,VALUES AND HIMSELF
Michael Osinski
Friend
September 1, 2020
Nancy, his Mother, (a co-worker of mine), raised him with her same Values, Kindness, & always thinking of others first. St. Agnes was richer because of his presence, I loved talking with him & hearing his perspective on many subjects. 70 is much too young, & prayers go out to Kelly, Nancy, Victor, John, James, Joseph, & the rest of this special family.
MaryAnn Radscheid
Acquaintance
September 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jen Evans
Acquaintance
September 1, 2020
Sad to hear of Louis' passing. He was a good friend and a blessing to this community and to many of us who knew how hard he worked to create a climate of respect and caring for all people. He will be missed!
richard williams
Friend
September 1, 2020
Louis and I were music majors together. I had been thinking of re-connecting with him recently because I had heard of another friend's death. I have a funny story of our music days that I have retold many times over the years. We were about to go into a "drop the needle" exam the next morning, so he called because I had recorded all the music we were to be tested on. I put my recorder on my kitchen floor next to the mouthpiece of the phone. I'd listen for Louis to say, "Okay, on the the next one." Eventually a piece played completely through with no comment from Louis. He had fallen asleep listening. I had a time yelling into the phone to awaken him. God bless you, Louis. Say "hello" to Bob for me. Peace.
Linda Johnson
Classmate
September 1, 2020
A very special person, he will be missed
Kathie King
Friend
September 1, 2020
On returning to Toledo after 52 years. Louis was one of the high school friends with whom I had hoped to re-connect and get to know better, but alas, that was not to be. I envy those of you who knew him. Would that we could all be the person he was. Rest in peace, Louis.
Michaelene Gorney
Classmate
September 1, 2020
We are saddened by the passing of Louis. He was a man of great passion, compassion, and devotion.
Bill Hardy, CEO, Equitas Health (formerly AIDS Resource Center Ohio)
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved