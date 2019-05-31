Services Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 (419) 865-1295 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 View Map Service 7:00 PM Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 View Map Funeral Mass 9:30 AM St Patrick of Heatherdowns Resources More Obituaries for Louis Steinbauer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louis P. Steinbauer

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Louis P. Steinbauer, 87, who for 30 years supplied builders and developers from his South Toledo lumberyard, after a stint in carpentry for his father's building and development firm, died Saturday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township.



He had prostate cancer, his son Joe said.



In recent years, he and his son Harvey managed and maintained the family's apartment properties.



"He was an easygoing big personality, who was a big storyteller," son Joe said. "Because of his experience, he liked to share the experience and share the knowledge. He liked something built right and developed right, because it would be better long term, rather than the short cuts."



He shut down his Glanzman Lumber at age 57. By that era, the late 1980s, Mr. Steinbauer had weathered a rough economy. Wholesale lumber outfits were selling directly to customers, son Joe said, and big-box chain stores were emerging.



"It ran its course," son Joe said, adding that the four Steinbauer children had completed their education. "He felt his duty was done."



His father, Harvey Steinbauer, started building homes in the 1930s and, with business partner Karl Pankratz, developed one of the first ranch-style apartment developments and, in the Glenbyrne shopping center, an early commercial condominium strip. They put together postwar subdivisions in South Toledo and the former Adams Township.



Mr. Steinbauer got his start laying wood floors and working as a carpenter for his father. He bought a defunct lumber business and moved it to Glanzman Road to supply his father's business. Other builders followed as customers.



"From the beginning he started selling during the day and loading trucks at night," son Joe said. He later focused on managing, while a sales staff handled the lumberyard and the retail hardware operation.



Looking across open land, Mr. Steinbauer joined his father and Mr. Pankratz in seeing possibility.



"He really liked the development end of it, more than the lumber. It was more creative," son Joe said. "He was a thinker and would sit there with his pipe when he was young and ponder big-picture ideas, and he got them implemented."



Even in high school, he was creating three-dimensional renderings, complete with landscaping.



"He was like a master draftsman. He probably should have been an architect," son Joe said.



He was born Feb. 23, 1932, to Clara and Harvey Steinbauer and grew up on Durango Drive in South Toledo. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School.



He was an Army staff sergeant in the Korean War. He received the combat infantry badge and was a radio operator and tank driver. He talked about being in the Army - the rigors of basic training, the characters who also had been drafted.



"He didn't like to talk about the horrors of war," son Joe said.



He golfed at Heather Downs Country Club, where he was a long time member, and took part in outdoor activities.



"He kept snowmobiling until he was 81," son Joe said.



His daughter, Karen Gallaway, died Nov. 12, 2010.



Surviving are his wife, the former Joanne Hoffmann, whom he married June 30, 1956; sons, Harvey, Mark, and Joe Steinbauer; sister, MaryAnn Kelley; 10 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, where he was a member for more than 60 years. Arrangements are by Coyle Funeral Home.



The family suggests tributes to the Ability Center; St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, and Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on May 31, 2019