|
|
Louis R. Cook
Louis Raymond Cook passed away at home in Santa Ana, CA, Thursday, February 27, 2020. Lou is remembered as a gentleman, devoted to his family, and a man of high morals with an exceptional work ethic, who gave immensely of his time and skills to many organizations throughout his life.
Lou was born to John E. Cook and Mary P. (Weinandy) Cook on May 2, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio. He was the youngest, and last surviving child of seven siblings: Vernon, Mary, Joe, Fred, John, Lillian, and Francis (Fr. Timon OFM). He attended St. Thomas Aquinas grammar school in Toledo, Central Catholic, and Macomber Vocational High Schools where he excelled in science and shop classes. He was a Boy Scout and a racing car pit crew member during high school.
Lou was in the U.S. Navy Air Corp from 1944–1946 as an aviator and was in the Navy V5 Cadet Program at Muhlenberg College, Pennsylvania, where he was on the football & gymnastics teams. After an honorable discharge in 1946, he began studies at the University of Toledo graduating with a B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering in 1952. He was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity. Lou worked as a conductor for the New York Central Railroad while at the University of Toledo. He also completed courses towards a M.S. in Space Technology at the University of Southern California in late 50's.
Lou met his wife of 68 years, Gloria Ann Dugan, at the University of Toledo. Lou and Gloria were married in 1951 in Toledo where their first daughter, Teresa Ann was born. After Lou received his degree, he moved the family to Santa Monica, Ca. to work as a flight test engineer at Douglas Aircraft. He helped test of all the major Douglas aircraft (AD-5, DC-3, DC-8, DC-9, DC-10 and the C-17) until his retirement in 1992. He also designed and managed the Quartzsite Integrated Acoustic and Engine Test site in Arizona and the Aerophysics Windtunnel lab in Long Beach.
Lou loved boating and fishing, and ran a charter business on Lake Powell and in Baja California in the late 60's and 70's. He was an active member of the Balboa Power Squadron holding many positions including District Commander. Once he retired, he volunteered at the El Toro & Chino Planes of Fame restoring aircraft. He received Congressional Recognition through the City of Santa Ana in 2008 for his work restoring the A-4 Skyhawk. He was also a member of the Southern California Garden Railroad Society, Knights of Columbus, American Rocket Society and American Legion. He was a faithful Catholic devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and active at Holy Family Cathedral.
Louis is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, James Allen (Cheryl); daughter, Mary Beth (Jim Baker); grandsons, Ian (Lauren), Jimmy (Ann), Patrick (Samantha); great granddaughters, Liliana and Brianna, and many nieces and nephews from the Cook & Dugan families.
Services will be held Tuesday, March 10 at Holy Family Cathedral in Orange. Lou requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made in his name to the United States Power Squadron Educational Fund, Post Office Box 1603, Newport Beach CA 92659-0603.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020