Louis S. Durkac
Louis S. Durkac, age 91 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg surrounded by his family. He was born on August 3, 1928 in Blairsville, PA to Louis and Mary (Kovacik) Durkac. Louis attended Rossford High School and proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII. He married Irene (Soos) and together they raised 5 children. Louis was employed at Libbey Owens Ford Glass Company for 41 years. He was past member of Rossford City Council, a longtime member of All Saints Catholic Church, and a very active member of the Knights of Columbus Council #5139 in Rossford where he held the office of Grand Knight for many years. Louis loved to travel around the US with his wife in their motorhome, and enjoyed cruising the islands and Alaska. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will always be missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 67 years, Irene; children, Margaret (Brad) Golden, Louis (Chris), Steven (Stephanie), Douglas (Shelly) and Martina (Carlo Bonilla) Durkac. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and many friends.
Family and friends may visit on Monday September 9, 2019 from 2:00 – 8:00 PM at the Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd. where Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7:30 PM by the Knights of Columbus. Visitation will continue on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd. in the Church Narthex from 9 -10 AM where a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow in the church. Interment will be held at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the special care given to Louis. Contributions may be directed to All Saints Catholic Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit:
Published in The Blade on Sept. 6, 2019