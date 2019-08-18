|
Louis "Lou" Vernon Hogan Jr.
Louis [Lou] Vernon Hogan Jr., age 89, passed away peacefully in Tavares, FL on August 13, 2019, after 15 years of deteriorating health. Lou was born in Toledo, OH on June 18, 1930 to Louis Vernon Hogan Sr. and Lola Mae Frost. He graduated from Waite High School in 1948, and became employed at the Toledo Blade Newspaper while participating in the Navy National Guard and upon discharge was immediately drafted into the Army in September,1951. After receiving an Honorable Discharge in December of 1956 he returned to the Toledo Blade . In 1992, after 43-1/2 years of service, he retired as Composing Room foreman.
Lou was a Shriner and Master Mason with nearly 50 years of membership.
He was an avid golfer and achieved a "hole in one" on two separate occasions. He also loved shuffleboard, family camping, western-style square and round dancing, but MOST of all……..he was ready with a joke for anyone who asked.
Lou was a vital part of the Eustis area food ministry 'Hearts and Hands'!
Lou is survived by Sheryn (Abbott) Hogan, his loving wife of nearly 38 years, and daughters Sheryl [Gary] Kenczewicz, Leslie [Rick] Olejownik, Susan [Jeff] Holbrook, Cindy [Dean] Forsyth, Wendy [Barry] Emerick and Judy Good. In addition there are 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service officiated by Pastor Scott Harris will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Eustis, 600 S. Grove St., Eustis, FL. Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Eustis or Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.baldwincremation.com.
There will be a celebration of life service held in the Toledo area on October 19, 2019 at Rossford United Methodist Church at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019