Louise A. HolderLouise A Holder, 80, of Sylvania, passed away July 7, 2020 at Lakes of Sylvania. Louise was born September 24, 1939 in Toledo to Raymond and Fern Haube. Louise graduated from Lake High School in 1957. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church for many years. In her spare time Louise enjoyed bowling and sewing, even making some of her children's clothing. Louise was the family's master chef, and hosted wonderful family meals. Her family will miss her spaghetti and meatballs.She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.Surviving is her loving husband of 57 years, James W. Holder; children, Karen Louise (Andy) Ronfeldt, Douglas James Holder, Debra Jean (Mike) Ondrus; 7 grandchildren; and sister, Alice May (Bob) Longworth.Louise was preceded in death by her parents.Services will be private for the family.Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice in Louise's memory.