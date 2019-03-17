Louise A. Johnson



Louise A. Johnson, age 83, passed away March 13, 2019, with her loving family at her side. Louise grew up in Toledo and married David Fleck, Sr. and had two children. Later she married Francis "Bud" Johnson, and moved to Grand Rapids, OH. Louise and Bud bought a historic building in downtown Grand Rapids to start a retail business, The Brickyard. Louise was an avid seamstress, taught quilting classes, and ran her private label sewing business LoJo Creations. They had a love for round and square dancing, became credentialed dance callers, were active in the Turkey Foot Trotters and other clubs. They also taught classes in their home.



She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Francis "Bud"; son, David (Pam) Fleck, and daughter, Lorna (Dan) Koppel; a host of grandchildren; brother, Tom (Nancy) Davidson; and other family members.



A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Louise on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Hosanna Lutheran Church, 23019 Kellogg Rd., Grand Rapids, OH 43522 and all are invited to stay after to share in food and fellowship and continuing sharing stories and memories of Louise. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Louise are asked to consider the Grand Rapids Care Center, Great Lakes Caring Hospice or a .



The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Grand Rapids Care Center and Great Lakes Caring Hospice for their exceptional care.



To leave a special message for Louise's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019