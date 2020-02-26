|
Louise A. Stephens
Louise A. Stephens, 75, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Louise was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 10, 1944 to Stephen and Bertha (Barror) Fitsko. On July 11, 1963, she married Franklin Stephens. Louise enjoyed making ceramics and crafts for family and friends. She enjoyed garage sale shopping with her husband and following the Toledo Mud Hens. Louise is survived by her husband of 56 years, Frank; children, Tina (Duane) Phillips and Kenneth (Natasha) Stephens; and grandchildren, Delaney, Joshua, and Haley. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister and 2 brothers.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment: Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 26, 2020