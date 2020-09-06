1/1
Louise Ann "LouAnne" Metzger
1941 - 2020
Louise Ann "LouAnne" Metzger

Louise Ann "LouAnne" Metzger, 78, of Oregon Ohio passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Gardens of St. Frances in Oregon. She was born in Toledo Ohio, on October 23, 1941 to Thomas and Angela (Badhorn) Ferner. LouAnne was a 1959 graduate of Central Catholic High School. After raising their children in Oregon, she and her husband, Eugene lived in Reading, Michigan on Round Lake for over 10 years. After Michigan, they moved to North Fort Myers, Florida. She was active in the Raintree RV Park, working in the office and running the Prayer Shawl Ministry. LouAnne enjoyed reading, knitting and playing cards.

LouAnne is survived by her husband of 60 years, Eugene Metzger; children, Lynn (Paul) Magdich, Laurie (Robert) Danahy, Julie (Doug) Taylor and Marc (Shannon) Metzger; grandchildren, Jacob (Ashley), Morgan (Patrick), Kyle, Rachel, Ian, Jack, Zac and Nick; great grandchild, Jacob; and sister, Aline Ferner. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will greet friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, September 10, at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions in LouAnne's name can be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
SEP
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
