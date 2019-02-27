Louise Beth Ansara



Louise Beth (Krueger) Ansara passed away February 25, 2019 at The Heritage of Waterville while fearlessly battling injuries sustained during a fall. She was born January 28, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to Dorothy and George Krueger. Louise attended Arlington Elementary in South Toledo and Libbey High School, where she was a member of numerous social clubs and the National Honor Society. She graduated with honors in 1956. She subsequently attended The University of Toledo, where she majored in Early Childhood Education and was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. It was at university where she met her spouse of 59 years, Richard Samuel Ansara. Richard and Louise married in August of 1960 and they lived in South Toledo. In 1978, they moved to Waterville which they have called home ever since. Louise thrived within the close knit community of Waterville and was surrounded by many loving neighbors and friends. Louise was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors. Her many talents included painting, drawing, sewing and fiber arts. She was passionate about sports, especially football. She was a loyal supporter of Anthony Wayne High School and Ohio State University. She was a parishioner of St. George Eastern Orthodox Cathedral in Toledo.



Louise is survived by her loving husband Richard Ansara of Waterville; children Karma Ansara Gardner of Murfreesboro, TN, Samuel and Trisha Ansara of Waterville, OH; grandchildren Samantha Gardner and Maxwell Gardner of Murfreesboro, TN, Alexandra Gardner of Nashville, TN and Alyssa Ansara of Waterville, OH; sister Josephine Krueger Brown of Edon, OH; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Kermit Krueger, Naomi Porthouse, Clark Krueger and George Krueger.



Visitation will take place Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 2-7pm at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH. Funeral Services will be immediately following visitation at 7pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. George Eastern Orthodox Cathedral in Toledo. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade on Feb. 27, 2019