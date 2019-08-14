The Blade Obituaries
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH
View Map
Louise C. Suchy


1931 - 2019
Louise C. Suchy Obituary
Louise C. Suchy

Louise C. Suchy, age 88, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Lakes of Monclova. She was born to Irvin and Marcie (Sybert) Miller on February 2, 1931 in Cloverdale, Ohio.

Louise was a member of Calvary Church and several clubs, Compass Club, Pythian Sisters in Whitehouse, American Legion, Ohio State Mother's Club, and Toledo Symphony. She enjoyed sharing her competitive spirit while playing volleyball, tennis, golf, and animals. Her passing will be felt by many, as she touched many lives in her 88 years.

She is survived by her grandson, Benjamin (Susan) Suchy of Miami, Florida; and many loving family and friends. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Suchy; son, Jeffrey Suchy; parents, Irvin and Marcie Miller; sister, Sheila Miller; brother, John Miller.

A special thanks to her companion, Lyn Stautzenbach, who allowed Louise to stay in her home, he was her rock who was there for her through thick and thin; also, the doctors and nurses at Heartland Hospice. Rhonda Wise who has been Louise's friend for 40 years. Louise often referred to Rhonda as her "daughter." Louise was a second mom to Rhonda. They shared many special times together and retail therapy was one of her favorite activities.

Family and Friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St, Maumee on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10 A.M. until the time of service at 12 P.M. Interment to follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those who wish to make a memorial contribution in Louise's memory are asked to consider the Toledo Area Humane Society or Nature's Nursery. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 14, 2019
