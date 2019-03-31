Louise Casper



Louise Laibe Casper, formerly of Rossford, Ohio, passed away on March 12, 2019. She was the daughter of William and Carolyn (Recker) Laibe. Her father was the owner and editor of the weekly paper, The Western County News in Kalida, Ohio. A decade later, the newspaper was sold and the family moved to Republic, Ohio where Louise graduated from Scipio-Republic High School as a class valedictorian. She received a Bachelor's degree in secondary education from Bowling Green State University where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta social sorority and Kappa Delta Pi, education honorary sorority. Her first teaching position was at Caledonia High School near Marion, Ohio. After six years there, she moved to Elyria, Ohio where she taught English at Ely Jr. High. After completing her Master's degree in Guidance and Counseling, she became a counselor at Northwood Jr. High, also in Elyria. In August of 1973, she married Michael S. Casper and became a counselor at Genoa High School until she and Michael retired. They enjoyed spending winter months at their Florida condo. Michael died in 1994. Louise had two brothers, Paul Laibe, who died in 1994 and John Laibe, who did in 2003. She is survived by sister-in-laws, Dori Laibe and Theresa Quilter; and also three nieces and five nephews. A memorial mass will be at All Saints Catholic Church on June 6, at 10:00 AM followed by private burial at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Louise may be directed to the Michael and Louise (Laibe) Casper Scholarship Fund at the University of Toledo, Bowling Green State University, or All Saints Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski - Walker Funeral Home. Expressions of sympanthy may be left at



Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019