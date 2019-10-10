|
|
Louise E. Ehrsam
Louise E. Ehrsam, 85, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Landings of Oregon. She was born on January 29, 1934 to Joseph and Esther (Gladieux) Busson.
Louise was a graduate of Olney High School and a member of St. Ignatius Church. She enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, boating, but most of all spending time with her family. On December 3, 1955 she married the love of her life, Walter Ehrsam, who preceded her in death.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Diane (Michael) McLaughlin; son, Walter F. Ehrsam; grandchildren, Timothy (Rachel) Rysz, Amy (Chris) Conkey, Dennis (Andrea) Rysz; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Keaton, Jaxon Rysz, Madisyn, Alexa, Landon, Maci Conkey; brothers, Eugene (Marilyn) Busson and Karl (Dianne) Busson; sister, Donna (Victor) LaJiness. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; and siblings, Jane Jaegly, Paul and Myron Busson.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Louise's name may be directed to Charity of Donor's Choice
Published in The Blade on Oct. 10, 2019