Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Louise E. Ehrsam


1934 - 2019
Louise E. Ehrsam Obituary
Louise E. Ehrsam

Louise E. Ehrsam, 85, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Landings of Oregon. She was born on January 29, 1934 to Joseph and Esther (Gladieux) Busson.

Louise was a graduate of Olney High School and a member of St. Ignatius Church. She enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, boating, but most of all spending time with her family. On December 3, 1955 she married the love of her life, Walter Ehrsam, who preceded her in death.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Diane (Michael) McLaughlin; son, Walter F. Ehrsam; grandchildren, Timothy (Rachel) Rysz, Amy (Chris) Conkey, Dennis (Andrea) Rysz; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Keaton, Jaxon Rysz, Madisyn, Alexa, Landon, Maci Conkey; brothers, Eugene (Marilyn) Busson and Karl (Dianne) Busson; sister, Donna (Victor) LaJiness. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; and siblings, Jane Jaegly, Paul and Myron Busson.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Louise's name may be directed to Charity of Donor's Choice

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 10, 2019
