Louise Elaine Richardson
Louise Elaine Richardson, age 75, of Lambertville, MI, passed away July 31, 2020, at Flower Hospital, she had IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis) and was given 3-5 year life expectancy. She blessed us all by exceeding this by 15 years continuing to bring love, joy and plenty of smiles to those around her. She was born November 14, 1944, in Toledo to the late Donald and Louise (Ballert) Elliott and graduated from Scott High School.
Louise retired in 2004 as a supervisor after more than 40 years with Ohio Bell/Ameritech. A lifelong member of Augsburg Lutheran Church, she had an extremely caring heart and was always there to lend a helping hand. Louise was supportive, never judgmental nor unkind. She had a terrific sense of humor, was always the life of the party and her chocolate chip cookies cannot be duplicated. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards, board games and spending time with her grandkids. Her amazing presence will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 56 years, David Sr.; sons, David Jr. (Jennifer) and Daniel; grandchildren, Bobby (Debbie), Tyler, Nicole, David and Mitchell; four great grandchildren; and brother, Robert. She was also preceded in death by brother, Donald and sister, Lois Edge.
Due to Covid 19 a limited funeral service was held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) with a private burial at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions are suggested to Augsburg Lutheran Church, 1342 Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43612. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
. The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the 4th floor ICU staff at Flower Hospital who provided wonderful care and compassion.