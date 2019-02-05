|
|
MRS. LOUISE ETHEL HORTON-SMITH
Mrs. Smith, 71, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019, in the University of Toledo Medical Center. She is survived by son, Lewis L. Scott; 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Funeral Services will be 11 am Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the Warren A.M.E. Church, 915 Collingwood Blvd. 43604, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. Dr. Otis J. Gordon, Jr. Pastor and Officiant. Further services will be in Birmingham, AL.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2019