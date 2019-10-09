Home

Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
Louise "Tuffy" Hartford


1925 - 2019
Louise "Tuffy" Hartford Obituary
Louise "Tuffy" Hartford

Louise "Tuffy" Hartford, age 94, passed away peacefully in her home on October 6, 2019 with her family by her side.

She was born May 19, 1925, in Toledo, to Roy and Lorraine (Carrington) Nelson. She graduated from Harriet Whitney Vocational High School in 1943. During her school years she met her soul mate, Ralph, and they were married in 1946. They had a daughter, Connie, and a son, Daniel. Louise was a lifelong resident of the Point Place community. In her early years she worked for Lamson's Bakery and then she worked for the Toledo Board of Education as a lunch lady, retiring from Edgewater School. Louise was very active in the community. She was a faithful member of RiverPoint U.M.C. where she not only enjoyed services on Sunday, but also participated in annual rummage sales, baked cookies for the bake sales, and volunteered for funeral dinners. She was also a group member of the United Methodist Women Ruth Circle. Louise was also a member of a local Red Hat Lady's group, The Scarlet Darlins', where she enjoyed traveling with her friends.

Louise was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Ralph; daughter, Connie Ravary; son in-law, Joseph Ravary; grandson, William Klocinski; sisters, Marie Joslin and Lillian Turopoljac; brother, Bud Nelson; and her parents. She is survived by her son, Daniel Hartford; granddaughter, Jami (Brian) Geiser; great grandchildren Kodi, Arkadia, Alex, and Emma; special niece, Pat Hall; and best friend of 57 years, Shirley Herrmann.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611 followed by a funeral service at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Rev. Amy Kuhlman officiating.

Memorial contributions in Louise's honor may be given to RiverPoint U.M.C., 2862 131st St. Toledo, OH 43611. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 9, 2019
