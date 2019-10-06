Home

Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
East Toledo Baptist Church
Louise J. Shaner


1940 - 2019
Louise J. Shaner Obituary
Louise J. Shaner

Louise J. Shaner, 78 years, of Toledo, OH, formally of Temperance, MI, passed away on October 3, 2019 in her home. The daughter of Robert and Jemmie (Tyler) Hall. She was born on December 17, 1940 in Detroit, MI.

She graduated from Trenton High School in 1959. Louise married Jim "Lefty" Shaner on July 26, 1969 in Temperance, MI. She enjoyed Awana, camping and golf cart rides.

She is survived by her children, Debbie (William) Schneider and Robert (Dayna) Quednau; grandchildren, Melissa Lambert, Trenton Schneider, Shane (Erika) Quednau, Landon and Levi Quednau and 6 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI. The Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in East Toledo Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Black. Cremation will follow. Memorial donations may be made to the family.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
