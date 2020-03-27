|
|
(News story) Louise M. Dixon, who for 26 years immersed children in learning, play, and experience at the Sylvania Township nursery school she founded and ran, died March 12 at her West Toledo home. She was 94.
She had Parkinson's disease and was in declining health, her son Randy Dixon said.
She and her late husband, Robert Dixon, in the 1950s settled on Little Road in rural Sylvania Township - a farm was across the street - and remained for more than a half century.
In 1959, Mrs. Dixon started Little Meadows Nursery School by converting a former warehouse and factory building. It was a neighborhood effort too, her son said. A farmer who could weld helped. Early teachers came from the area.
The school in the early 1980s had more than 200 students divided between half-day sessions and 15 teachers. Children could swing on an indoor swing set and climb on a model dinosaur outdoors. The school had child-sized farm animals for the students to feed and pet and observe - chicks hatched from eggs incubated onsite; rabbits, ponies, a donkey or two, goats.
"She was of the opinion that it was important for preschoolers - 3, 4, 5-year-olds - to have socialization and learning and physical exercise. It was never a day care," her son said. "One of the teachers described it to me; she had her vision, and she would get you to see that same vision. That's the kind of leader she was. She would bring you along."
Mrs. Dixon also oversaw the fleet of vans that carried students from their homes around Sylvania and West Toledo to school and back.
"It was like a joy to work there," said Beth O'Connor Ambrose, who taught at Little Meadows in the early 1980s. "Mrs. Dixon had an amazing way of reaching the young child and meeting their individual needs.
"What I appreciated as a young person was she had a curriculum that embodied everything - the outdoors, the farm, today's world," said Ms. Ambrose, now retired from teaching. "Working at Mrs. Dixon's validated to me that whatever you can give a child, they will carry into their lives forever."
After Mrs. Dixon closed the school, she did work for Great Lakes Marketing, testing pill bottles and other containers that are supposed to be child proof.
She was born Oct. 11, 1925, in Ottawa, Ill, to Jessie and Carl Markhus. She grew up in West Toledo and was a 1943 graduate of DeVilbiss High School. She attended the University of Toledo and then the University of Michigan, where she competed on women's swim and riflery teams - then considered club and not varsity sports, because the participants were women.
In 2007, Mrs. Dixon was honored with a block-M varsity letter, along with others, in an "Early Women in Athletics" ceremony at the university.
After receiving a bachelor's degree, she was a lecturer in the school of education. She also taught math at the University High School. She received an award in 1948 to travel through Germany and Holland, the devastation of World War II still evident. The award was established by a UM professor and his wife whose son was killed in Germany before V-E Day to "enlist youth in the battle against the real enemies of man - disease, ignorance, and meanness; to improve the quality of civic education for youth."
She and her husband, Robert Dixon, married Dec. 10, 1949. He died Dec. 25, 2018. Surviving are her sons, Randy, Mark, and Robert Dixon; sister, Beulah Westland; five grandchildren, and a great-grandson.
A celebration of life and a Little Meadows reunion are scheduled for 4-7 p.m. June 6 at Inverness Club. Arrangements are by Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania.
The family suggests tributes to YMCA Storer Camps, Jackson, Mich., and women's swimming and diving at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 27, 2020