Louise M. Hughes
Louise M. "Grandma Cookie" Hughes, age 93, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born May 25, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Guy and Audra Starkey. Louise was kind, caring, very talented, and hardworking. In her early years, as a stay at home mom, Louise worked as a seamstress, eventually making her daughters' wedding dresses and cakes. Later in life Louise served as the secretary for Fairgreen Presbyterian Church for 28 years and was a devoted member for many years. During her time at the church she built a reputation for her delicious cakes, cookies, tapioca pudding and fudge. Louise was also an avid Cleveland Indian's fan.
Left to cherish Louise's memory are her daughters, Linda Poe, Marsha Rarick, and Sharon (Dave) Domschot; 7 grandchildren, Oscar Jack Martinez, Anna L. Martinez, Tomas J. Martinez, Marcos A. Martinez, Nick J. Domschot, Jennifer L. (Anthony) Miracola and Mark D. (Adrien) Domschot; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Preceding Louise in death was her loving husband, Jack Hughes; siblings, Joan Ustaszewski, Ordell "Bud" Starkey, and Jim Starkey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Fairgreen Presbyterian Church or a . Visitation will be Friday, November 22, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 West Laskey. Services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Fairgreen Presbyterian Church, 3220 West Laskey Rd. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019