Louise Mathis
1947 - 2020
Louise Mathis

09/18/1947 - 05/11/2020

Louise Mathis a former resident of Heatherdowns Rehab. Center passed through glory's morning gate and walked into paradise on May 11, 2020 following a brief illness at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Louise was a founder and member of Open Door Baptist Church for 38 years.

She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Scottie, Anthony, and Diane; five sisters, Minnie McGee, Shirley Barbour, Rosemary McGee (Rudolf), Glorystein McGee, Patricia Neal (Billie); two brothers, Roger McGee (Barbara), Tyreese McGee; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Louise will always be remembered. Her presence, love and kindness will forever be with us. Rest for now until we meet again.

Services will be private, due to COVID-19. Future memorial services will be announced. All arrangements are entrusted to House of Day Funeral Home.


Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

