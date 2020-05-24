Louise Mathis



09/18/1947 - 05/11/2020



Louise Mathis a former resident of Heatherdowns Rehab. Center passed through glory's morning gate and walked into paradise on May 11, 2020 following a brief illness at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Louise was a founder and member of Open Door Baptist Church for 38 years.



She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Scottie, Anthony, and Diane; five sisters, Minnie McGee, Shirley Barbour, Rosemary McGee (Rudolf), Glorystein McGee, Patricia Neal (Billie); two brothers, Roger McGee (Barbara), Tyreese McGee; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Louise will always be remembered. Her presence, love and kindness will forever be with us. Rest for now until we meet again.



Services will be private, due to COVID-19. Future memorial services will be announced. All arrangements are entrusted to House of Day Funeral Home.





