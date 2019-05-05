Louise Trafelet Gordon



Louise Trafelet Gordon of South Toledo passed away on April 28, 2019. Louise was born to Albert and Gretchen Trafelet on March 8, 1931 in Kenton, Ohio. She was a 1949 graduate of Scott High School and married Gerald Gordon in 1950, who served in WWII. She became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1967 and worked at Egleston Children's Hospital in Georgia until taking a supervisory role at the Lucas County Welfare Department where she served with dedication for 25 years. She was a long time member of St. Petri Lutheran Church in Toledo, Ohio.



Louise had a great passion for art, nature, and travel. She often visited the Toledo Art Museum, Toledo Zoo, as well as having traveled abroad throughout her life. A beloved mother and grandmother, Louise or 'Nana' as she was fondly called, was a caring and compassionate person who offered comfort, friendship, empathy, and advice to those close to her. She is survived by her son Daniel (Marianne) Gordon, daughter Laura (Tom) Nolan and grandchildren Roy (Briana) Poor III, Sandi Blair, and Shelby Nolan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved and admired her. She was preceded in death by brothers Paul and Albert Trafelet and sisters Delores Smith and Jean Raleigh.



Louise gave one final gift upon her passing, as she had her body donated to UTMC in hopes of helping young medical students gain knowledge and advance medical research. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Toledo Museum of Art. Friends and family are welcome to attend a memorial service at 2:30pm on May 14, 2019 at The Highland Memory Gardens Chapel of Memories Mausoleum in Waterville, OH.



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019