LouVonia "Bonnie" Feltner
1936 - 2020
LouVonia "Bonnie" Feltner

December 1, 1936 - October 5, 2020

LouVonia "Bonnie" Feltner, age 83, of Sylvania, formerly a longtime resident of Toledo, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 5th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 1, 1936, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, to Joseph and Sarah (Segraves) Wagoner.

Bonnie graduated from Sue Bennett College with a degree in Business. She moved to Toledo after getting married and this was where she dedicated her life to raising her sons. Bonnie worked as the District Secretary for the NW Ohio United Methodist Church for 31 years.

She was a member of Rossford United Methodist Church. Bonnie had strong faith and love for Jesus, devoting hours to reading her Bible. She also enjoyed music and playing hymns on piano.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Douglas Feltner and his wife, Julie Feltner and siblings, Esther McGinnis, Jewell Brown, Wilbur "Deck" Wagoner and Willard "Dee Boy" Wagoner.

Bonnie is survived by her loving sons, Gregory Dan (Gail) Feltner and David Ronald (Charline) Feltner; sister, Loretta Davis; grandson, Tyler Crispen and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.

The family will receive guests Friday, October 9, 2020, from 2-8:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd. (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11 am at Rossford United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Hwy, Rossford, OH, with a 1-hour visitation prior.

Memorial contributions to the family will be used to purchase musical selections for the Church Choir.

To leave a special message for Bonnie's family and to read more about her life, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rossford United Methodist Church
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rossford United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
