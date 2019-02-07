|
MINISTER LOVELL DIGGINS, SR.
Mr. Diggins, Sr., 85, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 in the Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. He was an Inspector for the Ford Motor Co. over 29 years, prior to retirement in 1996. He is survived by wife, Helen; 6 sons; 3 daughters; numerous grandchildren and a sister. Funeral Services will be 11 am Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr St. 43604, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Dr. W. L. Perryman, Pastor and Officiant.
