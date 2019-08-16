|
|
Lowell E. Gallaway
ATHENS- Lowell E. Gallaway, 89, died on Aug. 13, 2019 at his home. He was born Jan. 9, 1930 in Toledo, to Leroy Gallaway and Bessie Margherite Hiteshew. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gladys McGhee Gallaway; two daughters; a son; eight grandchildren (two who preceded him in death); two great-grandchildren and a sister Louise Kish (John).
He was a 1947 graduation of Maumee High School. He received his BS degree from Northwestern University, and MA degree in economics and his Ph.D. both from The Ohio State University. He was a Professor of Economics at Ohio University retiring in 2002. He served aboard the USS Hale (DD642) a Navy destroyer, during the Korean War.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, August 17th, at 3:30 p.m. at The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 N. Plains Rd., The Plains, OH 45780 with Rev. Joel Harbarger officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contribution may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at: www.jagersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 16, 2019