Memorial Lutheran Church
3215 Douglas Rd
Toledo, OH 43606
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial Lutheran Church
3215 Douglas Road
Toledo, OH
Lowell F. VanEtten


1925 - 2019
Lowell F. VanEtten, born July 31, 1925, went to the Lord on his birthday in 2019. He passed peacefully at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI under their tender care. He was a proud WWII Coast Guard Veteran. Lowell was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Ruth, his son Lowell Jr. (Red) and a daughter Kathy Rich. He is survived by a daughter, Barbara (Charles) Andrychowicz. Grandchildren Roberta, Douglas, Anne, Carrie, Mickey, Jamie, Kristin, Stefanie, Candi and Craig, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Memorial Lutheran Church, 3215 Douglas Road, Toledo, Oh on Saturday, August 17, at 12:00 noon. The family requests memorials to or Fischer House.

Published in The Blade on Aug. 9, 2019
