Lowell L. Kern, 86, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio. He was the son of Leonard (Bill) and Velma Kern. He was born in Neapolis, Ohio on August 24, 1932. Lowell was a 1950 graduate of Macomber High School and worked for Unicast as a pattern-maker for 40 years. He was a proud member of UAW Local 12 and past Committeeman. Lowell served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of the Whitehouse American Legion Post 384.



Lowell married his high school sweetheart, Sherron MacDowell, on March 31, 1953. She preceded him in death on April 17, 2018, after 65 years of marriage. Lowell is survived by his children Lowell Lee "Skeet" (Toni) Kern, Marlynn Joy (Brian) MacLeod, Kevin Kern, and Kirk (Connie) Kern. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Ashley Indomenico, Philip Kern, Kendra Kern, Parker Kern, and Shayna MacLeod, and four great-grandchildren. Lowell is also survived by his uncle Kip (Cecelia) Kern of Liberty Center, Ohio, his nephew Marty (Mary) MacDowell and his niece Lisa (Bob) Strugarek and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Lowell was a tremendous craftsman and wonderful father. He was compassionate toward others and had a wry sense of humor. He and Sherron enjoyed helping in the kitchen at the Good Samaritan Outreach Center and were members of Maumee United Methodist Church, where he participated in dartball and the PALS program.



The memorial service for Lowell will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Maumee United Methodist Church at 405 Sackett Street in Maumee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maumee United Methodist Church or Cherry Street Mission.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019