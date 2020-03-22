The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Lowery Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lowery M. Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lowery M. Hughes Obituary
Lowery M. Hughes

Lowery M. Hughes, age 94, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born to the late William and Alverda Hughes. He grew up in Kentucky and Toledo and attended Woodward High School before being drafted in the United States Navy where he served aboard the LSM457 during WWII. After the war, he worked in the automotive industry.

Lowery was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was devoted to his faith and served as a missionary and the audio visual specialist.

Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Cynthia (Mike) Soncrant, Lori (Pete) Logsdon; and sister, Genevie Szczublewski. Also surviving are his pride and joy, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jason (Breanna) Cser, Jessica (Jordan) Kastor, Nick Soncrant, Alex Logsdon; Cameron Cser, Blaire Kastor, and Brady Kastor.

Due to the current health restrictions, services for Lowery will be held privately for the family with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Lowery will be laid to rest in Toledo Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for him at Genacross (Wolf Creek) Nursing home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Youth Programs at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1545 Eastgate Road, Toledo, OH 43614. Friends are encouraged to leave online condolences and share memories:

walkerfuneralhomes.com.
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lowery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now