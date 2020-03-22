|
|
Lowery M. Hughes
Lowery M. Hughes, age 94, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born to the late William and Alverda Hughes. He grew up in Kentucky and Toledo and attended Woodward High School before being drafted in the United States Navy where he served aboard the LSM457 during WWII. After the war, he worked in the automotive industry.
Lowery was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was devoted to his faith and served as a missionary and the audio visual specialist.
Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Cynthia (Mike) Soncrant, Lori (Pete) Logsdon; and sister, Genevie Szczublewski. Also surviving are his pride and joy, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jason (Breanna) Cser, Jessica (Jordan) Kastor, Nick Soncrant, Alex Logsdon; Cameron Cser, Blaire Kastor, and Brady Kastor.
Due to the current health restrictions, services for Lowery will be held privately for the family with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Lowery will be laid to rest in Toledo Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for him at Genacross (Wolf Creek) Nursing home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Youth Programs at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1545 Eastgate Road, Toledo, OH 43614. Friends are encouraged to leave online condolences and share memories:
walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020