Loyd "Dooney" HealeyA great husband, father, grandfather, friend and man. He was willing to help anyone, at any time, for any reason. Born October 28, 1948, in Walbridge, Ohio. He attended Lake High School from 1962-1966. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1969 and was honorably discharged in 1973.Loyd loved to go deer hunting with his wife, Nancy. He fished his whole life on Lake Erie aboard the Flatfish. He loved his pet dogs, going camping with family and friends. He enjoyed going to Florida every winter. He was a great trap shooter, where he won many awards. He was also a great pool player. Loyd loved going and watching his grandkids compete in Cross Country matches. Loyd also loved going on vacation and day trips with his family.Loyd was preceded in death by his father, Loyd Healey, Sr.; his mother, Glenna Mae (Simons) Healey, and his sister, Loyola Mae Taylor. Loyd is survived by his wife, Nancy Healey; daughter, Amy (Dan) Mathews; and son, Scott (Julie) Austin. He had 9 grandkids and 7 great-grandkids.A memorial service will be held at Lake Township Cemetery on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Immediately following will be a celebration of his life at the Millbury Fire hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wood County JFS with CS donated funds in the memo line, P.O. Box 679 Bowling Green, OH. 43402.