Loyd Leon Patton



Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 90, Loyd Leon Patton, a decorated Korean War Veteran, passed away. He was born in Marietta, Georgia on April 17, 1928 and grew up in Cooper's Creek, Georgia. Farming was an early occupation at 9 years old but he soon worked as a cook in a logging camp. Later he himself became a logger. He entered the Army on January 26, 1949 as an auto mechanic and after the powers that be realized his talents, he was promoted as a tank mechanic and driver. His unit was attached to the 1st Marine Division for the "Battle of Inchon" where he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant and was awarded two Bronze Stars and a Bronze Arrowhead. His last day of military service was March 8, 1951. He worked at a factory in Michigan City, IN and migrated to Toledo where he worked at Toledo Metal Spinning until he retired.



He was predeceased by his parents; Milo and Laudie Patton, brother; Milo "Bill" Patton, sisters; Willnel Ortiz and Nannie Bowers, and daughter; Carol VonAhrens.



He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Rose Patton; sister, Violet Lowrey; daughters, Beth Anderson (Mike) and Sherry Cravens (Dean); and several beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Friends will be received Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM to Noon at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio 43528 (419-865-8879) with Memorial Services beginning at Noon. His Eulogy will be officiated by Dean Cravens and Military Honors will proceed afterwards at Springfield Township.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made in Loyd's name to the : P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 666-8517 or Homes for Troops: 6 Main Street Taunton, MA 02780.



