Luann "Micki" I. BaerLuann I. Baer "Micki", 84, of Toledo, passed away on October 30, 2020. Micki was born January 10, 1936, in Toledo to Bernard and Rozelle (Kirby) Rollins.Micki worked at the American Red Cross for many years. Living in a household full of Ohio State Buckeye fans, Micki remained a loyal fan of Notre Dame. Most of all she treasured the memories she made with her grandchildren.She is survived by her children, Dawn Baer, Ron (Britt) Schermerhorn, Mike (Beth) Schermerhorn, Dave (Lisa) Baer; grandchildren, Julie, Matthew, Rachel, Justin, Mickaela, Brylee; and 5 great-grandchildren.Micki was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Carl Baer; son, Craig Schermerhorn; and daughter, Jolynn Zimmerman.The family will receive guests Friday, November 6, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with an hour of visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice in Micki's memory.Micki's family would like to give a special thank you to the women of Ohio Living Hospice, Rachel, Kesha, and Missy for all their continued support and care of Mom in her final months.