With heavy hearts we grieve the passing of Luanne Bills on July 15, 2019. She succumbed to the ravages of chronic Alzheimer's dementia and a broken heart after first loosing her beloved sister, Mary K Mahnen and then her loving husband of 55 years, Burgess R Bills, MD within the last year. She rests in peace, secure in the promise of the resurrection and eternal life.



Luanne (Lu) was born December 5, 1932 to Arthur and Oleta (Harms) Stoll in Toledo, Ohio. Her life was greatly impacted by the death of her mother when she was just 17. Luanne and her sister Mary assumed greater responsibilities which perfected their skills in homemaking, cooking, organization and leadership. It also led her to a lifelong devotion of selfless caring for others in her career as a nurse and as a wife, mother and friend.



Following graduation from DeVilbiss High School in 1950, Luanne entered nursing school at Toledo Hospital graduating in 1953. She worked in the Emergency Room at Toledo Hospital where she met Dr. Burgess Bills. The two were married in 1963 and had one son, Steven Bills.



Luanne was well known for her gifts of hospitality and healing. She welcomed others into her home, fed and cared for the sick and the dying, enriched and mentored the members of her family, nurtured lifelong friendships and demonstrated her love of Christ by her actions. She was active in the Toledo First Seventh-day Adventist Church playing piano for the Cradle Roll class, preparing food for various programs and singing in the choir.



She is survived by son Steven (Kendra), extended family Brent (Diana), Brian(Carol) along with grandchildren Emily Bills, Alex Bills, Randall Bills, Mindy (Abel) Rendon, Casen Bills, Annette Bills, Earl Kimbleton and Rockie (Shannon) Kimbleton, along with many great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.



Friends are invited to join the family for a Memorial Service at the Toledo First Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4909 W Sylvania Ave Toledo, OH 43624, Saturday, July 27 at 3pm. This will be followed by dinner at the church. The service will also be live streamed at http://tfsda.org/live for those who are unable to attend.



The family would also like to thank the staff of Kingston Residence of Perrysburg and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving and compassionate care. Memorials may be made to the Toledo First Seventh-day Adventist Church.



American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019