Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
(419) 822-5995
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
Luanne M. Gillen Obituary
LuAnne M. Gillen, age 60, of Delta, passed away unexpectedly from a suspected heart attack Sunday morning October 27, 2019. LuAnne was born in Toledo on April 29, 1959 to the late Pius Gillen and Rosemary (Gleckler) Gillen. She graduated from Delta High School in 1977. For over 15 years, LuAnne worked as an electrician with IBEW Union Local #8. She will always be remembered as a kind hearted, generous and God loving person. Her positive personality was contagious to her many friends and family. She loved animals and will missed by her loving canine companions, "Sugar" and "Maggie". LuAnne attended Living Waters Tabernacle in Napoleon where she developed many friendships.

She is survived by her son, Logan Maness of Columbus; daughter, Bridget Uhl of Hilliard; brothers, Dennis and John Gillen; sisters, Cheryl (Rob) Metro, Lisa (Bernie) Dieringer and Rosemary (Michael Agoglia) Gillen; along with loving nieces, nephews and many friends. Along with her parents, LuAnne was preceded in death by her son, Luke Maness in 2004.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 5:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service honoring her life will begin at 11:00 a.m on Friday, November 1, 2019, also at the funeral home. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing an expression of sympathy may make memorial contributions to the Delta EMS, 500 E. Main St, Delta, Ohio 43515, Fulton County Human Society, 14720 Co Rd J, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 or Hands of Grace, 104 Monroe St., Suite 2, Delta, Ohio 43515 in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 31, 2019
